South Dakota Board Of Regents Elects New Board President

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – The state Board of Regents has chosen a new president for the panel that oversees South Dakota’s public universities.

The regents said Wednesday that the new president, Bob Sutton, is succeeding Randy Schaefer, who will remain on the board.

Sutton has been a member of the board since 2013. He is executive vice president of human resources at Avera Health in Sioux Falls.

Sutton says he’s especially honored to serve as president because he’s a graduate of South Dakota’s public university system.

The board has also elected Kevin Schieffer, of Sioux Falls, as vice president and John Bastian, of Belle Fourche, as secretary.