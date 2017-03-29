Stefanie Hage Named 2017 Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls woman described the experience as overwhelming.

Stefanie Hage a 3rd-grade teacher at John Harris Elementary is still getting used to the title of “Teacher of the Year.”

She received the award Monday night from the Sioux Falls School District.

When you first walk into Mrs. Hage’s 3rd-grade class, the set-up of the classroom catches your eye.

“When I figured out that this was how my classroom was going to look. I thought wow, this is awesome, “says One of her students Hannah Nesdahl.

Rather than having traditional chairs she chose the concept of flexible sitting.

The change has not only made an impact on her but the students as well.

“I see them getting comfortable in their learning; I see them being able to make choices about where they want to sit and how they want to work, “says Sioux Falls 2017 Teacher of the Year Stefanie Hage.

Her ability to not only connect with her students but make the learning process worthwhile is why she was chosen as the Sioux Falls School District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year.

“I feel very fortunate that our district and our community recognizes what we as teachers do in our classroom every day, “says Hage.

Although she was surprised to receive the nomination those around her were anything but

“Oh My Gosh, I couldn’t say anything, I was just so glad. I’m like I didn’t know that could happen; it was awesome, “says Nesdahl.

Hannah Nesdahl was one of many rooting for her to be selected

“She’s a teacher that’s really considerate and she always puts everyone first before herself, “says Nesdahl.

That’s the letter Hannah wrote to the district on her teacher’s behalf.

But she’s not the only one Mrs. Hage has made an impact on

“She understands that I am good at math and that the math lessons she’s giving the other kids are easy for me, “says one of Mrs. Hage’s student Tyler Pankonin.

“For so long, I have been in here. It makes it feel like another home to me, “says Nesdahl.

Hage was one of five finalists to be selected out of 70 nominees.

She also received a 4-thousand dollar check from Vern Eide.