‘Bathroom Bill’ Could Cost North Carolina More NCAA Events

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Basketball-mad North Carolina is bracing for what could be another costly hit from its “bathroom bill” as the NCAA selects four years of championship sites for a variety of sports.

College athletics’ governing body says that it is deciding this week on locations for tournaments through the spring of 2022 and that it won’t award any to North Carolina if the law known as House Bill 2 is on the books.

The stakes are high: The Associated Press calculates that North Carolina made $71.4 million from 28 neutral-site NCAA events in the five academic years ending last spring. A potentially more lucrative slate of events may be at stake in this latest round of decisions.

Amid the pressure, Republican legislative leaders and the state’s Democratic governor are working on a compromise to undo HB2.