Iowa Preschool Worker Accused Of Being Drunk At Work

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A 43-year-old Winterset woman has been charged with child endangerment after police say she was found drunk at the West Des Moines preschool where she worked.

Other preschool workers called police on March 23 to report their suspicion that Angela Hircock was intoxicated. A responding officer said Hircock had bloodshot eyes, was unable to stand on her own and that her water bottle smelled strongly of alcohol. Prosecutors say she had a blood alcohol content of .37 – nearly five times the legal limit to drive.

The preschool director says Hircock was kept from children after workers suspected she was drunk. She’s been fired.

She is free after posting $2,000 bail. A phone number for her could not be found, and online court records don’t list an attorney for her.