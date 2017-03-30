Kenny Anderson Jr. To Announce Bid For Sioux Falls Mayor

Former city council member making announcement Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Sioux Falls’ next mayor is getting crowded.

Former city council member Kenny Anderson Jr. confirmed Wednesday night that he is holding an event on Friday, where he is expected to announce his bid for mayor in 2018.

The announcement will be made at the Bakery on N. Main Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Anderson served two terms on the city council, representing the northeast district.

He joins former city council member Jim Entenman, Nick Weiland and David Zokaites as candidates to replace Mayor Mike Huether.