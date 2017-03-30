Missing State Prison Inmate Back In Custody In Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A state prison inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility in Rapid City is back in custody.

South Dakota corrections officials say 51-year-old Robert Running Shield was placed on escape status Monday night after leaving the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization. He was found and arrested Wednesday.

Running Shield is serving four years in custody on a Minnehaha County drug conviction. He now likely will face a felony escape charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.