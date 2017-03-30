Patty Wetterling: “I’m Trying to Figure Out What’s Next”

After 27 years of searching for Jacob, the Wetterlings now have answers. But what's next?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. In the fall of last year, news out of Minnesota rocked the Midwest.

A man had confessed to abducting, molesting, and killing then 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989.

That man, Danny Heinrich, was sentenced last fall to 20 years for his crimes.

The sentencing was the last time Jacob Wetterling’s mother, Patty, spoke to the media, until Wednesday.

“They found some bones and then 5 days later there was a hearing and he confessed to the world what he did. It was stunning,” she said.

In a matter of just days, 27 years of Patty Wetterling’s life wrapped up.

Since the day he went missing in October of 1989, Patty Wetterling has been looking for her son Jacob.

Always holding out hope that one day, he would return home.

“I knew how to be a searching parent, I did that for 27 years,” she said.

Now that Jacob is at rest, and the questions about what happened to him have been answered, Patty is left searching for something else.

“What’s next? I learned a lot. I’ve been encouraged to keep sharing, but I’m changed, and I have to kind of figure out a new me. What is my role?”

What she does know is that she wants to help make this world a better place.

“It’s fighting for the world Jacob knew and believed in. I can tell you there are way more good people in the world than bad and that’s what I’m saying. If good people pull together and rally, we can do this. We can stop anybody from ever thinking it’s okay to exploit a child.”

Patty is slowly re-integrating into a new life, one on the other side of what happened to Jacob, all while never losing sight of her little boy.

“I think he’s been guiding this whole journey for all of us, people say I’m strong, I am not strong, Jacob was a really strong force in my life, and he’s guided me, which will continue, and I see that.”

Wetterling says while the sentencing of Heinrich has brought some closure, the family is now preparing for another emotional blow as thousands of court documents in Jacob’s case are expected to be released sometime in the near future.

Wetterling is in Sioux Falls to speak at a conference at Sanford Hospital Thursday on child abductions.