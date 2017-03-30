Police: Huron Man In Critical Condition After Beaten By Former Roommate

HURON – Huron Police say a 49-year-old man is in critical condition and was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital after receiving life threatening injuries from being brutally beaten by his former roommate.

Police say the 49-year-old Huron resident, Robert Erdman, called police because his former roommate would not leave his apartment. Once police arrived they were able to get Erdman’s former roommate, Earl LaRoche Jr., out without incident. Police say it was apparent that LaRoche was drunk or under the influence of illegal drugs.

Around 11 p.m. that same night an off duty police dispatcher was traveling in the area and noticed an intoxicated male walking near the apartment complex where the original call took place. Police say the dispatcher was aware of the events that took place earlier in the evening and called police to report what they had seen.

Once officers arrived back on scene, they could hear a man yelling. When they arrived at Erdman’s apartment they found LaRoche standing in the doorway with blood on his hands and Erdman laying on his back inside the apartment with his face covered in blood. Police say it appeared Erdman was struck several times.

LaRoche did not cooperate with police was taken into custody after police used a taser. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempted Murder, and Burglary.

Police have not given an update on Erdman’s condition. Stay with KDLT News for the latest updates.