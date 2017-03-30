Rapid City National Guard Unit To Deploy To Kuwait

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City-based unit of the South Dakota Army National Guard will deploy to Kuwait in October.

More than 90 soldiers from Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment have received a mobilization order for a yearlong deployment.

The mission of the 1-189th is to provide aerial medical evacuation support with its Black Hawk helicopters. The company is made up of pilots, crew chiefs, medics, aviation operations specialists and other support personnel.

The unit will report to Fort Hood, Texas, for several weeks of training before going overseas.

This is the third mobilization for the unit. The unit was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn from 2011 to 2012 and supported peacekeeping operations in Kosovo from 2008 to 2009.