Rural Brown County Crash Kills 1 Teen, Injures Another

Adel Toay
FREDERICK, S.D. (AP) – One teenager was killed and another hurt in a two-vehicle crash in rural Brown County.

The Highway Patrol says a sport utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy collided with a semitrailer at the intersection of state Highway 10 and a county road south of Frederick about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The driver suffered what authorities said were serious but not life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

