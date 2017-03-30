South Dakota Regents Approve Tuition And Fee Hikes

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Tuition and fees at South Dakota’s six public universities will increase by an average of 2.9 percent next school year under a plan the state Board of Regents has approved.

The board voted Thursday for the hikes, which mean the average cost of tuition and fees at a South Dakota public university for undergraduate resident students next school year will be $8,555.32, up from $8,317.50.

Regents President Randy Schaefer says officials requested additional state funds to buy down tuition, but state revenue wasn’t available to make it happen.

Tuition rates were held flat for the 2016-2017 academic year after Gov. Dennis Daugaard and the Legislature funded a tuition freeze for resident university students.

Lawmakers this session dealt with lower-than-expected state revenues that resulted in budget cuts for the universities.