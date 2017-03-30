Spreading Goodwill With The Harlem Globetrotters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- They’re known for their mesmerizing tricks and shots on the basketball court, but off the court, the Harlem Globetrotters dedicate themselves to spreading goodwill.

After 22 years of playing for the Harlem Globetrotters, Wun “The Shot” Versher says it’s not basketball, but kids who keep him inspired. That’s why he stopped in Sioux Falls on Thursday to talk to kids at Sonia Satamayor Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Club about how to deal with bullying. Versher says the Globetrotters use their basketball skills to captivate kids’ attention while they teach them a valuable lesson. When Versher visits schools, he teaches kids about the “ABC’s of Bullying Prevention,” which focus on action, bravery and compassion. Versher says helping kids prevent bullying is a personal topic for him because he was bullied as a child.

Even as the longest-serving current player on the team, Versher stays humble. He’s traveled to 63 countries, met presidents, popes and celebrities, but says he does it all to “spread a positive message.” He says the highlight of his career was meeting his hero, Nelson Mandela. He jokes, “You could have fired me then and I’d still be happy.” After all these years, he’s still smiling.

Versher and the rest of the Harlem Globetrotters will be playing at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. Versher says people who come to the game can expect high-flying dunks, the “four point shot” and of course, audience participation. According to Versher, “the Globetrotters are always trying to take it to the next level.” To purchase tickets, click here.