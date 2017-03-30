Suspect pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting In Pine Ridge

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Pine Ridge man in October has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Twenty-three-year-old Myles Tuttle is accused in the death of 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III. He entered his plea Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City.

Authorities say Brewer was shot to death Oct. 16 in the parking lot of a youth center on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Tuttle is the second person to be charged in his killing.

