Three Injured In Overnight Rollover Crash

BALTIC, S.D.- Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near 250th Street and 477th Avenue, about 2 miles east of the Baltic Corner.

First responding crews discovered one of the three teenage passengers was ejected from the vehicle.

Two occupants were transported by ambulance for serious, but non-life threatening injuries while the third occupant received minor injuries.

At this time speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Baltic Fire Department, and Dell Rapids Ambulance.