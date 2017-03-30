Truck Unloader

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description

If you have a “go-getter” personality, are self-motivated, willing to work hard, and have a desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then our full-time Truck Unloader position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

This position is perfect for anyone wanting to be home every evening and weekend! The hours of this position are Monday-Friday (6:00 am-2:30 pm). Our full time positions come with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO and Sick pay, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, employee discounts, on-site company fitness center and more!

Upon job offer, candidate must pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Job Requirements

Ideal candidate must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs. Previous heavy lifting experience is preferred.

Contact Information

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or online at

Job Requirements

Ideal candidate must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs. Previous heavy lifting experience is preferred.

Contact Information

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE