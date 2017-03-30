Woman Arrested In DC: I Tried To Hit Officers With My Car

WASHINGTON (AP) – A court document says a 20-year-old woman who got into a confrontation with police near the U.S. Capitol cursed at officers and said she had tried to run officers over. The encounter ended with shots being fired.

The document was made public Thursday after the woman’s first appearance in court. Prosecutors charged the woman as Mia K. Hill and said her alias is Taleah Everett, the name police gave reporters Wednesday. Asked her name in court she said it was Taleah Everett.

The document says officers tried to stop Hill on Wednesday after she ran a red light. A brief pursuit followed and two officers fired as Hill drove into an officer’s marked cruiser.

No one was injured. The Capitol remained open but streets in the area were closed for several hours.