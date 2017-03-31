Orange City Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Abuse

ORANGE CITY, I.A. – Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle announced that Axel Reyes, age 19, of Orange City, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for Assault With Intent To Commit Sex Abuse.

In November 2016, police received a report of a possible sexual assault. Police learned that, in September 2016, Axel Reyes provided alcohol to a 14 year old victim, who became intoxicated, and then had sex with Reyes.

After police completed their investigation, Reyes was arrested on February 3, 2017. While Reyes remained in custody in the Sioux County Jail, another separate 14-year-old victim reported to authorities that, in January 2017, Reyes forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her against her will.

Police then charged Reyes with a second count of sexual abuse.

On Friday, Reyes was sentenced to two separate two-year prison terms to be served concurrently. Reyes will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and is subject to electronic monitoring for a period of at least five years.

The Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, coordinating with US Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement (ICE), confirmed Reyes will begin deportation proceedings at the expiration of his prison terms.