92-Year Sentence Affirmed In SD Juvenile Murder Case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a 92-year sentence against a man who was 14 when he was convicted of killing his stepfather.

A jury convicted Daniel Charles of first-degree murder in 2000 in the sniper killing of Duane Ingalls. The youth laid in wait behind his upstairs bedroom window, and when Ingalls returned home shot him in the head with a high-powered rifle.

Charles was sentenced to life without parole. After the U.S. Supreme Court held in 2012 that mandatory life without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional, a judge cut the sentence to 92 years. Charles appealed.

In a ruling announced Friday, the state Supreme Court said the judge properly applied the law in imposing the harsh penalty.

Charles will be eligible for parole when he turns 60.