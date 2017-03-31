Adventures With Ahtra: Professional Bull Riding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It started as a group of 20 bull riders and now, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is a sporting phenomenon and will be taking over the Denny Sanford Premiere Center this weekend on their “Built Ford Tough” tour.

Stetson Lawrence is one of the 35 bull riders that will take to the arena in front of over 10,000 fans. Lawrence has been riding with PBR for five years and is currently ranked as the 26th best bull rider in the world. Originally from Trenton, North Dakota, Lawrence grew up learning to ride bulls from his father, who was also a professional bull rider. His wife, Teri barrel races horses for a living. Since they both travel frequently for their jobs, Lawrence says they try to coordinate their schedules so they can be there to support one another.

Before he gets on the bull, Lawrence says he calms his mind and tries to relax. Watch the video above to see how our morning anchor, Ahtra Elnashar handled getting on Magic Train, one of the PBR bulls!

According to the Denny’s director of sales and public relations, Rick Huffman, PBR is one of their biggest annual events because it draws in thousands of fans from outside Sioux Falls. Fans can catch PBR on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. For more information event times, click here.

Huffman says this year will be especially exciting because they’ve added concerts and after-parties to the weekend’s itinerary. On Friday, country singer Joe Nichols will perform and on Saturday, Warrant will headline. Huffman says you do not need to attend the bull riding to go to the concerts or after parties. However, each event requires a separate ticket. To purchase tickets, click here.