Authorities ID Westport Teen Killed In Brown County Crash

FREDERICK, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Westport teenager who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in rural Brown County.

The Highway Patrol says a sport utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy collided with a semitrailer at the intersection of state Highway 10 and a county road south of Frederick Tuesday evening.

Seventeen-year-old SUV passenger Alexander Bowman died at the scene. The SUV driver suffered what authorities said were serious but not life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.