Dakota Access Attorneys Fighting Tribes’ Religion Argument

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline is opposing an attempt by Sioux tribes to argue the project should be halted because it interferes with their religious practices.

Energy Transfer Partners has asked a federal judge to reject an attempt by the tribes to amend their lawsuit to include the religion argument. The tribes sued last summer on other grounds, including that it threatened cultural sites and water supply.

The tribes raised the religion argument in February, after the Trump administration cleared the way for final pipeline construction. ETP maintains the argument was made too late in the legal process.

Federal Judge James Boasberg has already refused to allow the religion argument as a basis for stopping the pipeline from being finished. ETP says it’s preparing to put the full line into service.