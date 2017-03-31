Developing Godly Character in Youth Through Flag Football

Youth players learn great skills and lesson and also wear helmets in this unique flag football league.

Siouxland spring flag league is now signing players for the spring of 2017. The SYFL spring flag league is a faith based program designed to develop godly character in boys and girls 1st through 7th grade. With the leadership of Brian Hansen from Fellowship of Christian Athletes, gear will be handed out on April 7th with the first practice scheduled for April 11th. League play will begin starting April 22nd through May 13th at Riverdale Park. This flag league is unique since the players will wear football helmets and is a no collision league. Each team will consist of 10 players and space is limited. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to help at any time.

Deadline to register is April 1st.

To sign up your player, log on to the FCA website here.

http://southdakotafca.org