Eugene Field Elementary Holds NASA Themed Pep Rally

SIOUX FALLS – Kids can feel a lot of pressure when they have a lot expected of them. The staff at Eugene Field tried their best to ease some of that tension with a NASA themed pep fest.

A blast off ceremony this morning at Eugene Field Elementary got students excited for the upcoming smarter balance testing. The ultimate goal is for the students is to soar high. The NASA based rally featured rapping teachers, chanting students and lots of cheers. Even though today broke the ice, the theme will live on throughout the testing process.

“During testing since we will test most of the morning on the days we have testing, we also have space art projects and space snacks and space games that they get to do so they can rest but still be a part of this whole space theme,” said Nathan Woodward a 4th grade teacher at Eugene Field.

The smarter balance test is a standard test used in South Dakota to see what students in third, fourth and fifth grade know and remember at the end of the school year.