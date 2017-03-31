From Fisher Price To National Stage For Jamming Tyler Flack

Coyote Senior To Compete in Slam Dunk Contest On ESPN

VERMILLION, S.D. — When healthy, Coyote men’s basketball forward Tyler Flack proved himself to be one of the most spectacular dunkers the state has ever seen.

Tonight he can prove he’s one of the best in the country.

Tyler will be one of eight players competing in the 29th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Contest at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix tonight at 9 on ESPN.

Flack has been jamming competitively since he was in the 9th grade, though he told us it began a lot earlier than that!