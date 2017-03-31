Former Jackrabbit Blake Treinen Will Close For Nationals

SDSU Alum Wins Competition To Serve As Closer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As the major league baseball season begins next week, the Washington Nationals are favorites to win the NL East.

To close the deal on that they’ll rely on a former South Dakota State Jackrabbit.

Blake Treinen will be the closer for the defending NL East Champion Washington Nationals. In three years with the Nationals, Treinen has a career ERA of 2.91 in 185 innings, though he only has one career save.

The 28-year old pitched for the Jackrabbits from 2010 through 2011.

Treinen and the Nats begin the regular season monday against Miami.