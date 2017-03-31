Over One Thousand Stolen Snow Goose Decoys Recovered

Authorities Say Social Media Helped Track Down The Suspects

A couple weeks ago, sheriff’s deputies learned hunting equipment was stolen in northwestern Minnehaha County.

It wasn’t a report to “gaggle” about.

1200 snow goose decoys, with blinds and electronic devices included, were stolen in the night from a field on private property.

Captain Jason Gearman with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a grand total of $10,000 of equipment belonging to two groups of hunters.

One group was from Wisconsin, the other from Sioux Falls.

“They’ve probably done this a hundred times, at least, and nothing hass happened and this time, they just ended up with the wrong group of people looking at their decoys,” said Capt. Gearman.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say the hunting community was “offended” by the theft.

Gearman said some even posted on social media to find the culprits.

“The help that [GFP] received from the hunters in this case was valuable and the tips from social media also worked out in our favor,” said Gearman.

Thanks to those tips, all of the equipment was found and is being returned to its rightful owners.

Gearman said the hunters from Wisconsin were able to pick up their gear Friday.

“It’s very rare to have this many decoys stolen then to recover them all is even more rare,” said Gearman.

Police have also found four suspects, two adults and two teens, from the Baltic-Dell Rapids area.

The suspects’ identities haven’t been released because the investigation is ongoing.

Gearman said it’s a miracle the hunters are getting their gear back.

“Generally what happens is they’re sold online or through a buddy or taken somewhere else and used as their own. In this case, they were using them as their own,” said Gearman.

Authorities say more people could be involved in this case.

All charges are currently pending.