PBR Expects Sell Out Crowd This Weekend At The Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced today that the Professional Bull Riders: build ford tough series is expected to sellout for the 3 day event, which kicks off this evening

Earlier this year…sacramento beat sioux falls on the most successful regular season PBR event in its history. But the professional bull riders say sioux falls has reclaimed that title with the upcoming event this weekend.

During today’s announcement, the bull riders named Mayor Mike Huether their official Mayor of PBR-ville.

The Professional Bull Riders say it means a lot to have so much success in a smaller city like Sioux Falls.

“These are our kind of people. This is our kind of town. You know the roots of PBR run deep into cowboy culture, ranchers, farmers, and communities like Sioux Falls. So comin’ home to Sioux Falls to have a major league event here in town is a special treat for us,” said Sean Gleason, the Chief Executive Officer of PBR.

Staff say they are expecting a sellout crowd at the premier center for the 3 day event but say limited tickets are still available.