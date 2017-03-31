Pig Saves His Own Life After Falling Onto Highway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Imagine driving on the highway and seeing a 250lb pig fall off of a truck. Last week that’s exactly what happened on I-90 just miles from the John Morrell and Company meat processing facility. The pig named Wally received a little bit of road rash from the life saving event but other than that he was OK.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society picked him up and say no one claimed him. So today, a Sioux Falls native with the “Soul Space Farm Sanctuary” in New Richmond, Wisconsin selected Wally for Adoption. The Humane Society said retrieving Wally from I-90 was no easy task.

A Humane Officer at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, Jordan Utech, said “We kind of had to use a catch-pole. We normally use them for dogs. He was a little, pretty wild out there on the interstate. You can tell he hasn’t had a lot of human interaction. So it took probably over an hour or so to finally get him. But we eventually did, we got a catch-pole around him and loaded him onto a trailer.”

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society said Wally Loves to eat milk bones, graham crackers, and pretty much anything else you feed him.