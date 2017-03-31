Rapid City To Make Head Start Site For Native American Kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City nonprofit will receive a $1 million grant toward the construction of a facility that will house a program that helps Native American children with school readiness.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Rural America Initiatives announced the grant Thursday from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

The grant brings the group closer to the nearly $7 million it needs for the project.

Currently, the nonprofit’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are housed in modular structures spread among several South Dakota locations. The new facility will consolidate the programs into one location.

Head Start is a federally funded program promoting school readiness for children ages birth to 5 from low-income families. Rural America Initiatives’ programs are exclusively for Native American children.

Rural America official Deborah Gangloff says the group hopes to begin construction later this year.