SDSU Alum Somsen Confident He Can Work His Way Back Up To Majors

Yankton Native Made Big League Debut Last Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Several former Jackrabbits are getting set to begin their major or minor league seasons, including former ace Layne Somsen who hopes to get back to the majors.

Last year Somsen made his major league debut with the Reds, but after working a scoreless inning in his debut he was roughed up for five runs in his second outing and let go by Cincinnati. The Yankton native spent a month with the Yankees organization before finishing with the Dodgers organization and Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City.

As a non-roster invitee this spring, Somsen pitched four innings in six games for the Dodgers, striking out four and earning a save.

Layne will start this year either with Oklahoma City or at Double-A Tulsa, but is confident he can work his way back to the bigs thanks to better health.

“You know (the goal) is the same. Last year I kind of went into the season a little hampered, my shoulder was a little bothered from the previous year, I threw a lot. But this year I feel healthy. I’m excited, I’m ready to go this year. Last year, like I said, I just went in with a couple bumps and bruises and I’m completely healthy this year so I’m excited.” Somsen told us during a visit in late January.