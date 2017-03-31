Second Bald Eagle Killed In Northeastern South Dakota

ATHOL, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in Spink County.

Authorities say the bird was killed near Athol, sometime before Tuesday.

An eagle also was killed in neighboring Faulk County earlier this month.

Killing a single eagle is a federal offense with a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. If more than one eagle is killed or it’s a second offense, the maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.