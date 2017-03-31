Sioux Falls Public Pool Passes And Renewals On Sale April 10th

SIOUX FALLS – Summer temperatures might not be here yet, but it’s time to start thinking about those days by the pool. New swim passes and renewals to the City’s public pools and aquatic centers are available starting Monday, April 10th.

Opening day for outdoor pools is scheduled for Friday, June 2, weather permitting. Swim pass sales and renewals will be available at all outdoor aquatic facilities upon opening, excluding McKennan wading pool and Pioneer Spray Park.

Swim passes previously purchased at full price can be renewed online by going to register.siouxfallsparks.org.

New swim passes or renewals of swim passes purchased at reduced rates can be obtained daily during normal hours of operation at the Midco Aquatic Center, 1601 South Western Avenue, or by creating an online account at register.siouxfallsparks.org.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation offers four different swim passes: Summer, Fall/Winter/Spring, Annual, and the Splash Pass. All swim passes allow access to the Midco Aquatic Center. The Summer and Annual passes allow access to the Midco Aquatic Center, outdoor family aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools.

Any season swim pass previously purchased will expire on April 30, and new passes will activate May 1.