Coyotes & Jackrabbits Split Softball Doubleheader

SDSU Picks Up First Win In Vermillion Since 2004

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior first baseman Kayla Fields’ walk-off RBI single in extra innings of game one helped the Coyotes to a split with rival South Dakota State at Nygaard Field Saturday. South Dakota won game one 7-6 in eight innings and the Jackrabbits took the nightcap 10-3. The rubber match is Sunday at 11 a.m.

South Dakota (11-20, 2-3 Summit) rallied from deficits of 4-1 and 6-3 in game one. The Coyotes got a two-run single by center fielder Christy Warnock in the bottom of the third to close the gap to 6-5, and shortstop Shelby Keil tied the game in the sixth inning with a base hit down the left field line that scored Camille Fowler from second.

Junior pitcher Megan Green pitched five scoreless innings in relief to fuel the Coyotes’ rally and earned her third win of the season. South Dakota State (14-22, 1-4) turned to its third pitcher, Ashlyn Bender, in the bottom of the eighth inning, but she walked Warnock on five pitches and Fowler’s bunt single gave USD two on with nobody out.

Emily Winckler sacrificed a career-long, eight-game hitting streak to bunt the runners over, and Bender intentionally walked Keil to load the bases with one out. With the infield drawn in, Fields roped a 3-1 pitch between a gap and into right field to plate Warnock with the winning run. Fields was 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the opener.

South Dakota State started freshman pitcher Abby Deane in both games. She threw just 45 pitches in game one before being relieved by Madison Hope, but returned and tossed a complete game in the nightcap. Deane (8-12) allowed five hits in game two and struck out six with three walks.

The Jacks took control of game two with three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth for an 8-2 lead. Emily Ensrud, who was 5-for-7 during the twin bill with six RBIs, delivered a two-run single in the fourth. Ali Herdliska hit a solo home run, her third of the season, to start the rally in the fifth.

Jessica Rogers was 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Coyotes in game two. She belted a solo shot in the sixth inning for her third homer of the season.

Fowler was 4-for-6, drew three walks, and stole two bases on the day. Rogers was 3-for-6 and scored three times. Fields, Keil, Taylor Steinfeldt and Morgan Vasa had two hits apiece.