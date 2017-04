Four Dead In Spearfish Fatal Fire

Crews Respond To Engulfed Residence Early Saturday Morning

SPEARFISH, S.D.— Four people are confirmed dead following a fatal fire early Saturday morning.

The Spearfish Police Department responded to a fully engulfed residence at 4:23 a.m. at the intersection of Ames and Oliver Streets in Spearfish.

At the time of the press release, they confirmed four deaths due to the fire.

Fire, recovery and investigative operations will be continuing throughout the day.