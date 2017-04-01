Jackrabbit Bats Bust Out And Break Fort Wayne

9-Run 7th Inning Helps State Seal 12-2 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State scored nine times in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a close game against Fort Wayne into one ended early via the 10-run rule, 12-2, Saturday afternoon at Erv Huether Field.

With their third consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-10 overall and 5-3 in The Summit League. Fort Wayne dropped to 5-19 overall and 1-7 in league games.

After being held scoreless until the 11th inning on Friday, the Jackrabbits wasted little time getting on the board in Saturday’s contest. Nick Smith drove the first pitch of the game to the right-center gap for a triple and later scored on a base hit by Newt Johnson. Tony Kjolsing marked his return to the SDSU starting lineup for the first time in more than a month by dumping a single to right field later in the frame to plate Matt Johnson for a 2-0 Jackrabbit lead.

SDSU tacked on a run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Newt Johnson that scored Philip Jacobson, who led off the inning with a walk.

Jackrabbit starter Austin Kost kept Fort Wayne scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. Brandon Yoho led off the inning with a sun-aided double and later scored on the only SDSU error of the game. Jackson Boyce brought the Mastodons to within 3-2 on a run-scoring double, but the potential tying run was cut down at the plate a batter later.

The Fort Wayne runs ended a string of 26 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Jackrabbit pitching.

The Mastodons threatened again in the sixth as two of the first three hitters reached via a walk and hit batter to force Kost to exit the game. However, Jackrabbit reliever Bryce Hanson struck out the next two Fort Wayne batters to get out of the jam, then pitched a scoreless top of the seventh.

All nine of SDSU’s runs in the home half of the seventh scored with two outs as the final nine Jackrabbit men to come to the plate reached safely by either a single or a walk. Phil Velez led off the inning with a walk, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Skyler Wenninger and later scored on a two-out single to left by Smith. After a passed ball, Luke Ringhofer plated Smith with his third hit of the game and Newt Johnson later delivered his third RBI of the game with a single to left.

Kjolsing added his second run-scoring hit of the game with an infield single, and the Jackrabbits built a 10-2 lead after Velez knocked in two more with a single to center field and a third run scored on the play thanks to an error. The final two runs crossed on singles by Jacobson and Smith.

SDSU out-hit the Mastodons, 15-5, with eight of the Jackrabbits’ hits coming in the seventh. Fort Wayne’s hits came from only two players – three by Boyce and two by Yoho.

Kost struck out four, walked two and surrendered four hits over 5 1/3 innings in earning his first win of the season.

Jordan Martin took the loss for Fort Wayne. He walked four and struck out two in five innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will go for a series sweep Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

NOTES

SDSU won a game decided by the 10-run rule for the second time this season (a 15-0 win March 18 at Omaha was the other)

The Jackrabbits improved to 3-0 at home

SDSU’s nine-run seventh was its biggest inning since an 11-run outburst in the fourth inning of an April 14, 2015, home game against North Dakota

Kost’s 5 1/3 innings pitched marked the longest outing of his collegiate career

Hanson lowered his earned run average to 1.50 in eight appearances this season

Ringhofer extended his hitting streak to 14 games and has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games

Matt Johnson has reached base safely in all 22 Jackrabbit games this season

Smith recorded his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season

Newt Johnson tallied three RBIs in a game for the third time in 2017

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 12, FORT WAYNE 2 [7 inn.]

FW 000 020 0 2-5-2

SDSU 210 000 9 12-15-1

FW: Jordan Martin, Chase Phelps (6), Damian Helm (6), Tanner Hart (7), Tanner McAnich (7) and Zak Kellogg. SDSU: Austin Kost, Bryce Hanson (6) and Luke Ringhofer.

W-Kost (1-4). L-Martin (1-4). Save-none.

HR: none