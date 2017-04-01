USF Alum Solomon St. Pierre To Play Pro Football Overseas

Wagner Native Heading To Italy & Will Face Former Teammate John Tidwell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Solomon St. Pierre, who completed his collegiate football career at the University of Sioux Falls in 2015 as the program’s only 16-time All-American, has signed to play professional football with the Milano Seamen in Division 1 in the Italy’s FIDAF as well as the Big 6 in the European Football League.

As such St. Pierre is in the same league as former teammate John Tidwell, who is now with the Frankfurt Universe (Germany). St. Pierre, originally of Wagner, S.D., is on a Milano squad that is in Group B along with Frankfurt and Berlin and will be part of an international tournament that culminates in the Eurobowl. A year ago, the Seamen reached the 2016 IFAF Europe Champions League final before falling to Poland’s Wroclaw Panthers, 40-37. The team’s head coach is Tony Addona and former NFL star (New York Jets, New England Patriots) Randy Beverly serves as defensive coordinator.

St. Pierre, who will face Tidwell’s Frankfurt Universe squad in early May, has reported to camp (March 31). He will play his first game with Milano on April 22.

‘This is the best feeling in the world,” said St. Pierre, who set USF’s and the NSIC’s all-time interception record during his time at USF, which he led the Cougars to a pair of postseason appearances including the program’s first ever NCAA DII appearance in a 9-3 season in 2015. “I am really looking forward to the opportunity. It is time to get to work and prepare to give Milano the best I have,” he said.

St. Pierre, who attended mini camps with the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers in 2015, was a two-time All-NSIC selection. St. Pierre was also named HERO Sports National Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a USF’s first-ever finalist for the Cliff Harris Defensive Player of the Year Award. St. Pierre helped USF to a 9-3 record in 2015 and the school’s first-ever NCAA DII playoff berth. Over his final two years at USF, the Cougars were 20-4 and ranked in 23 consecutive polls. In total, USF was 35-11 during his four years with USF.

Named USF’s first-ever two-time AP Little American and AFCA Coaches All-American (DII level), St. Pierre was also named to the CCA DII, Instant Scouting and D2Football.com All-American teams. As a senior, he finished fifth in the nation with nine interceptions just one year after picking off 10 passes, which tied a school record and was tied for the most in NCAA DII. He finished his career with 22 picks, which not only set a USF school record but established a new NSIC career mark.

He had a league-best (5th nationally) nine picks and 21 interceptions in the final 24 games of his career. St. Pierre had 24 passes (2.0 per game) defended in 2015 which ranked third nationally and second in the NSIC.

In 2015, finished the 2015 season with 22 solo stops, nine assisted tackles and 31 overall stops as well as 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble and TFL. He finished his career with a school record six interception returns for TDs, including three in 2015. Three of his interception TD returns covered more than 70 yards. The six interception TD returns is the best in school history.

At USF, he set or tied five school records. Named first team All-NSIC for the second straight year in 2015, he was the only player in NCAA DII during 2014 and 2015 with nine or more interceptions in consecutive seasons.

Over the course of his standout career, St. Pierre appeared in 41 games, making 30 starts with 145 career tackles and 105 solo stops. On his 22 interceptions, he has 518 return yards, which ranks first all-time at USF and is one of the league’s top career totals.