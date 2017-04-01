“I Want to Give the Citizens A Voice:” Kenny Anderson Jr. Officially Announces Mayoral Run

“This is a big step,” said Kenny Anderson Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In just over a year from now the people of Sioux Falls will elect their new mayor.

Three candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring for the city’s top seat.

On Friday night, a former city council member announced he too is stepping up to the plate too.

“This is a big step,” said Kenny Anderson Jr. at his campaign launch party at the Bakery Friday evening. “I’ve never viewed myself as anything other than a public servant.”

After serving on the Sioux Falls City Council from 2008 to 2016, Anderson felt now the time was right to step into a larger role.

It’s a decision he says, he initially struggled with.

“It was difficult to be a councilman, and I just had to take a very hard look at myself and what I was wanting to do and make that decision.”

He ultimately decided he wants to continue to serve Sioux Falls.

“I felt strongly I left a positive mark on our city,” he said.

Anderson says his priorities include reducing crime, improving living conditions, encouraging new business and stimulating growth, while taking a hard look at the city’s projects in the midst of a sales tax revenue slump.

He said his main goal is to give citizens a voice, and his way of doing that, is going directly to them.

“My main plan is to go out into the neighborhoods to find people who believe in what I’m trying to do and ask them to open up their backyard or their garage and let’s put out some folding chairs and lets listen to the neighbors, because they know what’s happening in their neighborhood and I want to hear their concerns about the city.”

Anderson joins the race with candidates Jim Enteman, Nick Weiland and David Zokaites.

The election is scheduled April 10, 2018.