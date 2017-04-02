Bunny Photo Event Geared Toward Those With Special Needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It may not be Easter Sunday yet, but a special bunny visited the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls this morning, one that makes those with special needs feel comfortable.

The Caring Bunny event was held before the mall opened from 9 – 11 a.m.

That way the kids and parents can avoid large crowds and loud noises.

The overhead lights are also kept off to reduce sensory triggers, creating a more comforting environment.

Kids could either take a picture with the bunny, or just hang out with him for free.

“This is an idea that we’ve had corporately,” says the Empire Mall marketing director Kirsten Schaffer. “It’s been done at other malls in the past and it just went so well that we’ve adopted it more. We knew we needed it for these families because there’s not a lot of events that cater towards those with special needs, so we want to go above and beyond to make our customers feel welcome.”

Twenty families signed up for today’s event.

The mall also held two sensory Santa events this past winter.