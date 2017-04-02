Chief: Adults Attempted to Rescue Children From Burning Spearfish Home

The adults were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say five children died Saturday in a house fire in Spearfish.

Spearfish Fire Chief Mark Sachara says some adults tried to rescue the children and were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not known.

“The firefighters tried to make entry when the neighbors and family members told them there were people trapped inside. They did what they could but the volume of fire, there was just no way they could get in to perform a search,”said Chief Sachara.

The fire was reported at 4:23 a.m. at a two-story residence at the intersection of Ames and Oliver streets in Spearfish, a town of about 11,000 people in western South Dakota.

Spearfish police and fire officials say the victims were believed to be between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.

Officials say the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A cause has not been determined.

“What we have seen this morning is an unspeakable horror, but some extreme professionalism from our law enforcement, absolutely from our firefighters and our medical personnel,” said Spearfish Police Lt. Boyd Dean.