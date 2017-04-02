Police Looking for Missing Child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Elven -year-old James Sanchez is 5’3” and 130-pounds.

He was last seen in white washed blue jeans, a blue Nike hat, Nike shoes and a black and gray hooded sweatshirt.

He has short dark hair and sometimes spends time near 14th and Minnesota Avenue where he last advised he would be on April 1st around 5:30 p.m.

Anybody with information about James is asked to call police.