Riders Finish Unique Doubleheader Sweep By Shutting Out O’Gorman

Roosevelt Beats Knights 6-0
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Roosevelt baseball team played a unique doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Riders started the day with a 15-2 win over Washington at Harmodon Park.  After that they bused over to Ronken Field where they beat another crosstown rival, O’Gorman, 6-0 in prep baseball action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.  Gus Radel worked six shutout innings for the Riders and struck out 8.  Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

2nd Ranked O’Gorman Downs Top Ranked Washing...
OG, Harrisburg, Lincoln Boys Win District Games
Cartwright’s Career Day Leads Knights Over G...
CHAMPIONSHIP SWEEP! O’Gorman Boys Join Girl...

You Might Also Like