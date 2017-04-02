Riders Finish Unique Doubleheader Sweep By Shutting Out O’Gorman

Roosevelt Beats Knights 6-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Roosevelt baseball team played a unique doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Riders started the day with a 15-2 win over Washington at Harmodon Park. After that they bused over to Ronken Field where they beat another crosstown rival, O’Gorman, 6-0 in prep baseball action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Gus Radel worked six shutout innings for the Riders and struck out 8. Click on the video viewer for highlights!