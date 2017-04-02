Skyforce End Season On Winning Note At Austin

136-120 Victory Puts End To Sioux Falls Season At 29-21

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (29-21) finished the 2016-17 season in style with a 136-120 victory over the Austin Spurs (25-25) on Saturday night in Austin, Texas.

Sioux Falls led from start to finish, but at times the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. After the Skyforce led by as many as 18 points, the Spurs managed to cut the lead down to just two on multiple occasions in the third quarter. Sioux Falls then pulled away to lead by as many as 19 points and never looked back.

Keith Benson posted his league-leading 32nd double-double, tallying 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyforce. With 28 points on the night, Benson (2,003) became just the 8th player in Skyforce franchise history to score over 2,000 points in his career.

Denver Nuggets assignee Malik Beasley finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Patrick Miller (21 points, five assists and four rebounds) topped the 20-point mark as well in the win. Greg Whittington (16 points), Jabril Trawick (14 points), and Bubu Palo (11 points) rounded out the double-figure scoring for Sioux Falls.

Jeff Ledbetter scored a game-high 29 points off the bench to lead the Spurs’ offensive attack, while Orlando Johnson scored 25 of his own in the loss for Austin. Livio Jean-Charles (17 points), Patricio Garino (15 points), Ryan Arcidiacono (11 points), and Hollis Thompson (10 points) rounded out the scoring for the starting five in a game that saw seven Spurs players score in double figures.

Sioux Falls shot 51.5 percent from the field in tonight’s victory, improving to 13-1 when shooting 50 percent or better. The Skyforce also outrebounded the Spurs by a margin of 41-39, improving their record to 23-2 when outrebounding their opponents this season.

Sioux Falls has won at least 29 games in all four seasons since entering a hybrid affiliation with the Miami HEAT, and will miss the playoffs for the first time in the last four seasons. Both the Skyforce and the Austin Spurs made the playoffs a season ago.