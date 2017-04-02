Washington Pavilion Great Roller Coaster Challenge Draws 160 Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Around 160 children in grades K through 12 filled the Washington Pavilion for the annual Design Challenge.

The event had 49 teams and this year’s theme was roller coasters.

The kids were challenged to build a roller coaster using recycled objects and were judged on how well their roller coaster kept a marble moving.

They were also judged on their creativity and coaster design.

The program is designed to motivate and inspire students through the challenge of hands-on engineering.

Organizers say their goal is to inspire the next generation of engineers and keep pushing them to become the best they can be.

“I liked coming up with new ideas for what we are going to do next. I liked it when we hadn’t really started it and we are just brainstorming ideas because a lot of things are coming up. I just liked the whole thing even though we had troubles at some point; it was just all really fun, “says Stems Girls.

Prizes were awarded to the winning teams. The event is held every year for free.