Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man After Witnesses Say He Dropped His Baby

SIOUX FALLS – Police arrested a Sioux Falls man after witnesses say he dropped his one-year-old daughter at Sioux Falls hotel.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, police were called to a hotel in the South West part of Sioux Falls. Police say there was some screaming heard in the hotel and that a witness told a hotel staff member that he saw a man drop his baby on the ground.

Police were able find the room that they were staying in and believed that they were still inside. Police had to get the room key from the staff and found the one-year-old’s father passed out near the door and the one-year-old laying on a pillow on the ground.

The baby was found with some scrapes near her forehead and the baby’s father had a PBT level of .32.

Police located the baby’s mother who said that the baby usually stays with her unless she’s at work. The mother didn’t know why they were at hotel but guessed that the father took the baby there because he was drunk and knew that the mother didn’t tolerate that.

The father, Angelo Highpipe, a 25-year-old from Sioux Falls, was arrested on abuse and cruelty of a minor under 7 charges.

The baby was taken to the hospital but had not other injuries other than the minor scrapes on the forehead