Big Squeeze Blood Pressure Awareness Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Experts say one in three people have high blood pressure which can be life threatening if left untreated. That’s why “Live Well Sioux Falls” is teaming up with “The Big Squeeze” for blood pressure awareness. During this month-long initiative, several area businesses and organizations will offer blood pressure screenings to customers starting today at Augustana University. During last year’s effort, only about 30& of adults screened had normal blood pressure which is 120/80. The Sioux Falls Health Department said knowing your numbers is very important.

The Public Health Prevention Coordinator at the Sioux Falls Health Department, Mary Michaels, said “High blood pressure is called the “silent killer” because there are really no symptoms until something drastic happens like a heart attack or a stroke. There are a number of preventable risk factors for blood pressure including our diet, exercise, not smoking.”

The Health Department said over the past couple of years they’ve seen an increase in the number of 18-24 year olds with high blood pressure.