Billion Auto – Full Time Receptionist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Full Time Receptionist to join our team!
Duties include, but are not limited to:
–Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit
–Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson
–Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.
–Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.
–Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents.
–Assists office staff with clerical duties as requested. For example: Car deals, title work, stocking in inventory.
–Maintains a professional appearance including professional attire.
–Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
–Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task
–High School Diploma or G.E.D.
–Valid Driver’s License
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1465