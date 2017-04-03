Billion Auto – Full Time Receptionist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Full Time Receptionist to join our team!

Duties include, but are not limited to:

–Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit

–Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson

–Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.

–Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.

–Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents.

–Assists office staff with clerical duties as requested. For example: Car deals, title work, stocking in inventory.

–Maintains a professional appearance including professional attire.

–Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

–Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task

–High School Diploma or G.E.D.

–Valid Driver’s License

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1465