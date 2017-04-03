Billion Auto – Parts Driver (Full Time)

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.

Duties:

• Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors

• Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries

• Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up

• Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery

• Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups

• Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts

• Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed

• Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery

• Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Clean Driving Record

• Valid Driver’s License

• Ability to obtain a DOT medical card

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY USING OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/parts-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1471

Apply in person at our human resource office (address above) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. We are connected to KDLT News Station.