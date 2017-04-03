Billion Auto – Parts Driver (Full Time)
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.
Duties:
• Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors
• Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries
• Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up
• Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery
• Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups
• Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts
• Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed
• Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery
• Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• Clean Driving Record
• Valid Driver’s License
• Ability to obtain a DOT medical card
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY USING OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/parts-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1471
Apply in person at our human resource office (address above) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. We are connected to KDLT News Station.