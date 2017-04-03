Billion Auto – Shipping & Receiving

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a morning person for a full time Shipping & Receiving Associate to join our Parts Team! The specific schedule we are looking to fill is Monday-Friday from 4:00am to 1:00pm.

Duties:

• Receive, counts and record shipment data into the system.

• Match packing list information to actual packed merchandise.

• Pack, unpack, and mark stock items, using identification tag, stamp, or electronic marking tool or other labeling equipment.

• Deliver products, supplies, and equipment to designated area. May operate forklift or other machinery in order to complete tasks.

• Verify computations against physical count of stock. Examine and inspect stock items for wear and defects.

• Follows company safety policies and procedures and encourages other associates to do the same.

**Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day**

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Able to work Monday-Friday 4am-1pm

• Basic Computer Skills

• Basic reading and math skills

• Valid Driver’s License

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site using this URL: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/shipping-receiving-sioux-falls-sd/view/1469

Apply in person at our human resource office (address above) open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (connected to KDLT News Station, directly behind the Target that is on Louise Avenue).