Compliance Specialist – Physician

This position conducts audits and provides support for other internal or external auditors; investigates and resolves compliance issues related to the healthcare environment. Evaluating regulatory agency reports and formulating responses and corrective actions. Maintaining logs, indexes, files, computer databases and other records pertaining to compliance and risk. Creating logs and systems for entering and tracking compliance guidelines. Conferring with administrative staff regarding compliance risk areas and final reports.

The primary function of this position is to ensure compliance with the federal and state laws, regulations, and rules governing healthcare entities, and specifically, physician practices/clinics. This includes the rules and regulations concerning coding, billing, anti-trust, anti-kickback, licensure, Medicare Part B, and other regulations that govern rural and metropolitan area clinical operations. Will be expected to identify risk areas, prepare audit tools, conduct audits, and provide analysis and recommendations to executive leadership. In addition, this position serves in a consultative role for the system facilities and is expected to provide expert analysis, research, and recommendations in response to compliance related inquiries. This position will be assigned special projects as dictated by the needs of the business which may include educational programs, development of compliance plans and policies, and special audits or investigations.

Must have health care background in billing, coding classification, and medical terminology. Must have working knowledge of federal and state regulations governing physician practices/clinics and other Part B billing. Requires excellent interactive skills, as well as written and verbal communication skills. Must be able to demonstrate appropriate conflict resolution in stressful situations. Must be able to communicate assertively and collaboratively with all staff. Requires excellent organizational skills with attention to detail. Must demonstrate a high level of integrity, ethical conduct, and trust worthiness. Skillful at managing change. Must understand and apply a systems approach to problem solving and process improvement involving staff. Must understand the complexities of a large organization, as well as involve others appropriately in consultations and decision. Must be competent in computer skills, i.e. Access, Excel, and Word.

Must maintain licensure/certification as appropriate to background; RN, LPN, CPC, CPC-H, CCS, CCS-P or RHIT by maintaining state licensure and fulfilling continuing education requirements. Certification in healthcare compliance preferred but not mandatory. Must have a valid driver’s license. Minimum of a Bachelors degree required, preferably health-related. Masters Degree preferred; prior relevant privacy and general compliance work experience is preferable.

