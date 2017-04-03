Crashed Car Display Part of Safe Driving Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A visual display outside the Empire mall has been catching a lot of people’s attention. Often times, making them do a double take.

“It looked pretty real, I guess I didn’t really think like a car actually crashed into the mall, but it looked like a real car accident and I kind of imagined what could really happen if you did get into a car accident, “says Maddie Christensen

The display is part of the office of highway safety’s “lesson learned” safe driving campaign for teenage drivers.

Since Saturday, a car has been staged by the outside window of the mall, making the window appear to be cracked by the car that crashed into it.

The office of highway safety says car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens and they hope this campaign makes drivers think twice before they get behind the wheel.

“What you hate to see happen is that something bad happens and that’s what it takes before people will quit texting and driving. We have always tried to relay the message to our kids. Don’t ever do it, if we ever catch you doing it; you are going to get your phone taken away, you’re not going to be driving our vehicles, “says Jason Sage.

The display will run until May 31.

Teens are encouraged to visit lesson learned South Dakota and watch safe-driving videos, there is an incentive to log on and register to win a $10,000 cash prize.